CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.64.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $641.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $482.10 and a 12 month high of $746.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $594.39 and its 200 day moving average is $618.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,633,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

