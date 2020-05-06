Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.97 ($42.99).

ETR 1COV opened at €30.66 ($35.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12 month high of €51.70 ($60.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €28.68 and its 200 day moving average is €37.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

