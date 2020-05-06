Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $727.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $773.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 4.24. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.