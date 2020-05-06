Critical Analysis: KT (NYSE:KT) & SMARTONE TELECO/S (NYSE:STTFY)

KT (NYSE:KT) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get KT alerts:

KT has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KT and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT N/A N/A N/A SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

KT pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. KT pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KT and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $20.72 billion 0.23 $519.29 million $1.07 9.02 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

KT has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KT and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 1 1 0 2.50 SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

KT presently has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 46.11%. Given KT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KT is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Summary

KT beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.