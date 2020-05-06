Critical Review: Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Invesco (OTCMKTS:IVZ)

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and Invesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glassbridge Enterprises $100,000.00 45.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A Invesco $6.12 billion 0.59 $688.30 million $2.55 3.08

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Glassbridge Enterprises and Invesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Invesco 4 10 2 0 1.88

Invesco has a consensus target price of $11.84, indicating a potential upside of 50.63%. Given Invesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 5.28, indicating that its share price is 428% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glassbridge Enterprises N/A 4,560.00% 43.80% Invesco 8.12% 11.04% 2.92%

Summary

Invesco beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

