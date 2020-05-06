CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Down 9.7%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, 16,373 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 608,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CSI Compressco has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

