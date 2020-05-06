CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,742. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

