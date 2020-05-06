CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.04-7.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. CVS Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.04-7.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.31.

NYSE CVS opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

