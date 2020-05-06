Cyren (CYRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Cyren had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 73.31%. The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million.

NASDAQ:CYRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $31,562.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

