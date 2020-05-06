DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.22 million, a PE ratio of -46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 764.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.