Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.00 ($45.35).

Shares of DAI opened at €30.75 ($35.75) on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a twelve month high of €59.26 ($68.91). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

