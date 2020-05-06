Davita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results

Davita (NYSE:DVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Davita updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.75-6.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.25 EPS.

DVA traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.47. 599,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. Davita has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

