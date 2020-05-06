Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Shares of DWSN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

