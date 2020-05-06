Delta Air Lines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 157,986 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 87,770 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $8,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.