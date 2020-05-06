Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.66 ($44.95).

Shares of DLG opened at €29.72 ($34.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.58. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

