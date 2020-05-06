Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. On average, analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 63,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,511. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In related news, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $305,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,649 shares of company stock worth $1,996,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

