Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $317.21 million, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Get Digi International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. First Analysis decreased their price target on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.