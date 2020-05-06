DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Insider Cindy Fiedelman Sells 1,024 Shares

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cindy Fiedelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Cindy Fiedelman sold 3,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total value of $420,850.08.

On Friday, February 28th, Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Argus upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

