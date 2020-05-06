Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Gap Up to $25.86

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.17, but opened at $25.86. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 143,173 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

