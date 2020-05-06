Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $37.49

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.88, but opened at $37.49. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 763,951 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

