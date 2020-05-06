Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $24,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Dmc Global stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Dmc Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $362.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

