Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 199.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after buying an additional 442,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $507,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.13. 134,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,524. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.