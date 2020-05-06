Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

NYSE:D traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

