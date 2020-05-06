Dunkin Brands Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNKN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

DNKN stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.