Dunkin Brands Group Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report issued on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of DNKN opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.