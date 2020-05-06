Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

HD stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.18. The stock had a trading volume of 861,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,158. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.46. The company has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.