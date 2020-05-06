Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,818,724. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.