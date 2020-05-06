Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of EBMT opened at $17.56 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $119.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 28.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 119,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

