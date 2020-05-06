Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,350. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

