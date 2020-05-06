Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 151.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 123,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,603,664. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $214.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.46. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

