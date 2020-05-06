Electrolux (ELUXY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Electrolux stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

Get Electrolux alerts:

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrolux from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Electrolux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.