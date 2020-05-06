Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Sells $282,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Chris Bruzzo sold 700 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $73,773.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $176,976.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,761,440.00.

EA stock opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

