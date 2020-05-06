Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $120.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

EA opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.61.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,963 shares of company stock worth $8,604,564. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

