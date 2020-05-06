Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.53, approximately 384,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,749,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 15,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 147,552 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Embraer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,784,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Embraer by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,571,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,184,000 after acquiring an additional 569,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

