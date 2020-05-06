Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 860 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.85.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

