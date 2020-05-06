Endo International (ENDP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Endo International to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Endo International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.15-2.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.15-2.40 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.61. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

ENDP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.