Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENGI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($15.23) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.35 ($16.69).

Engie stock opened at €9.56 ($11.11) on Tuesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.68 and a 200-day moving average of €13.58.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

