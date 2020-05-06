Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Down 8.6%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, 93,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,092,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

