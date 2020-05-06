Entergy (NYSE:ETR) versus CLP (NYSE:CLPHY) Financial Analysis

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Entergy alerts:

This table compares Entergy and CLP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.88 billion 1.79 $1.26 billion $5.40 17.92 CLP $10.94 billion 2.41 $621.28 million $0.23 45.36

Entergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CLP. Entergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Entergy has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Entergy and CLP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 5 7 0 2.58 CLP 0 2 1 0 2.33

Entergy presently has a consensus price target of $124.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Entergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than CLP.

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Entergy pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CLP pays out 247.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Entergy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CLP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 11.57% 11.02% 2.13% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Entergy beats CLP on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.