EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPAM opened at $221.89 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

