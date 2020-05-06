Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKL. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

BRKL stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $733.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other news, CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,939,000 after buying an additional 128,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,579,000 after buying an additional 137,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,255,000 after buying an additional 138,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,677,000 after buying an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.