Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CyrusOne Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,020. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

