Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Odonate Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODT. ValuEngine upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $874.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

