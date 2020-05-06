Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kadant Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2020 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $81.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $743,271.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,398.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kadant by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

