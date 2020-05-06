Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OSUR stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $943.73 million, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.56. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

