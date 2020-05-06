Equities Analysts Set Expectations for County Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of ICBK opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.