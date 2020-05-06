Equities Analysts Set Expectations for General Electric’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for General Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GE. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

GE opened at $6.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 944,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 47,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1,386.6% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,195,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 1,115,546 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

