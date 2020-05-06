Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $68.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $174,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.