Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$99.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.72 million.

Shares of ERO opened at C$14.68 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.86.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

