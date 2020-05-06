Essent Group (ESNT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Essent Group to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Essent Group from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

